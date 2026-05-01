EF‑3 tornado leaves widespread destruction as Mineral Wells begins long recovery Officials in Mineral Wells now have a clearer picture of the destruction left behind by Tuesday’s EF‑3 tornado, with the mayor saying it will take months to rebuild what was lost. Volunteers and cleanup crews have been out in force, offering support to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed. One homeowner said they are only now beginning to fully process what they experienced during the storm, adding they were grateful their daughter was safely at her grandmother’s house when the tornado hit.