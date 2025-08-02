Mild start to August. Temperatures to remain in lower 90s with possible showers this week

August starts with below average temps, possible isolated storms

It has been a very mild start to August, which is one of the hottest months of the year. Typically, the average high temperature is 97 degrees, but over the next several days, highs will remain below average in the lower 90s.

Saturday at DFW, the forecast high is 91 degrees with a chance of an isolated storm.

Sunday, a couple of short waves will initiate rounds of storms across North Texas. The first round is expected in the morning, when storms will move across the northwestern counties and should fizzle out by the afternoon.

The next wave is expected on Sunday night. This may impact the "Loud for Love" benefit concert. If planning on attending the event in person, be sure to bring an umbrella.

More rain will be possible through late Monday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will build starting this next work week, bringing back the sunshine and hot temperatures. Drier weather returns starting Monday afternoon. However, the heat isn't expected to reach the average high until Wednesday.

Though temperatures will be at or a few degrees above average by mid-week, the heat index value could reach up 107 degrees.