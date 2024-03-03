Mild, muggy Sunday morning across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Temperatures are up nearly 15 degrees from yesterday morning, giving us a mild and muggy morning in the lower 60s. Breezy southerly winds will continue to draw Gulf moisture into North Texas helping to lower our fire threat.

Dry air remains to our west and winds will remain strong, continuing the fire threat in those areas. After some morning clouds, our skies will clear leaving us with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Afternoon highs remain well above normal and will top out in the lower 80s.

Tomorrow morning starts off mild and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This time of year, our afternoon highs are supposed to be in the mid-60s, so we are still running well above normal. Once again morning clouds will clear for midday sunshine allowing afternoon temperatures to climb into the lower 80s. We are alerting you to the potential of storms tomorrow evening. Coverage will be limited with a lingering cap and weak forcing to initiate storms.

The storms will track east overnight, leaving DFW dry by sunrise Tuesday morning.

There is a level 1, marginal risk of severe storms for areas along and east of I-35. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Tuesday is looking gorgeous with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s but you will want the umbrellas for late week. Rain increases Wednesday evening and peaks on Thursday. The latest model runs are delaying frontal passage until Friday and extending rain chances into Friday morning. By next weekend temperatures are nearly 20 degrees cooler as we get back to seasonal averages. And a heads up, we Spring Forward next Saturday night and lose an hour of sleep.