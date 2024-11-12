Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Everything you need to know about the upcoming bout

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The delay from the original plan for July was caused by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, which are organizing the fight, announced over the summer.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson previously said in a statement. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the $1.2 billion retractable roof home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The state has sanctioned it as a pro-fight with some modifications. Tickets to the match are still available.

Here's a guide for watching the fight:

It's hard to give an exact time for the main event on Friday night. The telecast starts at 7 p.m. CT.

The fight will be available to subscribers of the streaming platform at no extra cost.

Paul is a minus-210 betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be slightly less than half the amount of any bet. The most bet prop is for Tyson to win by KO/TKO or DQ (+275), followed by Tyson to win on points (+1000) and Tyson to win in the first round (+1400).

Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition five years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Tyson and Paul also will use heavier gloves with the idea of decreasing the power of punches. The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has said Tyson's physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.