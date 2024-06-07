Mike Tyson, Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium rescheduled for November

DALLAS - Fans looking forward to the heavyweight boxing fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have a new date to mark on their calendars.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, which are organizing the fight, announced Friday morning that the event will now take place on Friday, November 15. The fight will be available to subscribers of the streaming platform at no extra cost.

First announced in March, the fight was initially scheduled to take place in AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 20.

It was postponed after Tyson suffered a medical scare last month; The 57-year-old former heavyweight champion had an ulcer flare-up while he was on a plane.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson said in a statement. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

The 27-year-old Paul, a YouTube star who turned to pro boxing four years ago, has won nine of his last 10 fights.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season," Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement. Bidarian and Paul co-founded Most Valuable Promotions in 2021.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations sanctioned the fight in April. It will mark Tyson's first return to the ring since an exhibition bout against former champ Roy Jones, Jr. in 2020.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders who cannot attend in November can request a refund by emailing dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line "Paul vs. Tyson." The deadline for a refund is July 8.