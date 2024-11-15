Know before you go: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What's the projected economic impact of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight in North Texas?

The much-anticipated fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is this Friday evening at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

The City of Arlington estimates 40,000 to 50,000 people will be attending the match. According to StubHub, Texas leads the way for ticket sales, followed by California and Florida. Based on their numbers, they said attendees could be coming from all 50 states and 38 countries.

The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau said they are conservatively estimating a $10 million economic impact from the fight – that's factoring in direct spending on hotels, food and beverages and merchandise.

If you're heading to the fight Friday night, here's what you need to know before you go.

Parking for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

If you plan on driving yourself to the fight, AT&T Stadium's parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. and entrances to the stadium open at 4 p.m.

The price of parking at AT&T Stadium starts at $50 and goes for as much as $300 on SeatGeek. There are also several other unofficial parking lots surrounding the stadium.

Traffic and road closures around AT&T Stadium

The events begin during rush hour traffic in North Texas. Here's a list of roads in Arlington that are closed.

Rideshare to and from AT&T Stadium

While there is no public transportation accessible to the stadium, Uber and Lyft are still available.

According to the stadium's website, Lot 15 is where rideshare drivers should be dropped off and picked up.

What is the bag policy to enter AT&T Stadium?

The stadium only allows clear bags or small clutch purses but there are exceptions for medically necessary items after being inspected at a gate.

Approved bags include:

Clear plastic totes that do not exceed 12"x6"x12"

Clear, one-gallon resealable plastic bag

Small clutch purse approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap and no larger than 4.5"x6.5"

Prohibited bags include:

Backpacks

Binoculars case (but binoculars can be worn around the neck)

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Computer bags

Coolers

Fanny packs

Luggage of any kind

Seat cushions

What time is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

There are several matches before Tyson and Paul faceoff, with events beginning at 4:30 p.m.

While it's hard to give an exact time for the main event, the Netflix telecast starts at 7 p.m.

The fight will be available to subscribers of the streaming platform at no extra cost.

