Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Everything you need to know about the upcoming fight

This week's Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight in Arlington is boxing's biggest match of the year

The highly anticipated boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is finally happening Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

Tens of thousands of fans from across the world will descend on AT&T Stadium, the $1.2 billion home of the Dallas Cowboys, to see the fight and six other matches on the undercard. The co-main event will feature Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for the women's undisputed junior welterweight title.

Mike Tyson health scare postponed bout

The 27-year-old Paul had to wait an extra four months for his showdown with the 58-year-old Tyson.

The delay from the original plan for July was caused by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, which are organizing the fight, announced over the summer.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson previously said in a statement. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

The fight could only be sanctioned in Texas if the boxers wore bigger than standard gloves and agreed to only 8 rounds of 2 minutes each.

The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said Tyson's physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.

Still, the event is expected to draw 60,000 people to AT&T Stadium and $15 million at the ticket gate. Tickets to the match are still available.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

It's hard to give an exact time for the main event on Friday night. The telecast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Netflix.

The fight will be available to subscribers of the streaming platform at no extra cost.

Betting odds for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Paul is a minus-200 betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be half the amount wagered. The most bet prop is for Tyson to win by KO/TKO or DQ (+240), followed by Tyson to win on points (+900) and Tyson to win in the first round (+1200).

Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition five years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.