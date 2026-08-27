What to know about the midterm Republican National Convention coming to Dallas

The Republican Party is hoping to bolster its chances of maintaining control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections by holding a national convention next month, selecting Dallas as the host city.

Here's what we know about the upcoming "Trumpapalooza."

Why are Republicans holding a midterm convention?

The Republican National Committee is holding the unusual midterm convention to highlight President Trump's accomplishments since returning to the White House and rally voters ahead of November's elections, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told CBS News Texas in July.

"It's going to be a Trumpapalooza. We're going to highlight all these amazing things that the President is doing, that the President is working on, all these ideas, policies, and people that are helping return America to greatness, and we're going to do it right there in Texas to help our candidates in the midterms moving forward," he said.

The convention also gives Republicans a major national event centered on Trump even though the president himself is not on the ballot this year. Republican leaders have worried that without Trump at the top of the ticket, it may be harder to galvanize some of the voters who helped return him to the White House.

Why is control of Congress at stake in the 2026 midterm elections?

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats (including two special elections) are on the ballot this fall. If Democrats regain control of either chamber, they will be empowered to block Mr. Trump's agenda and launch investigations into his administration for the final two years of his term.

Republicans have only slim majorities in Congress, and the party in power normally loses ground in the midterms. That makes voter turnout particularly important as Republicans try to maintain control of both chambers.

Why did Republicans choose Dallas for the convention?

The Republicans selected Dallas for their convention because "it's one of the president's favorite cities," Gruters said.

"It's right in the middle of everything, a lot of action going on, and a lot of important races going on in Texas," he added.

Dallas also has a notable political distinction: It is the largest U.S. city with a Republican mayor. Mayor Eric Johnson served as a Democrat in the Texas Legislature before switching parties following his reelection in 2023.

When and where is the Republican midterm convention in Dallas?

The Republican midterm convention is scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The party says it will be its largest gathering since 2016.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are among more than 100 scheduled speakers, with other prominent national Republican leaders also expected to attend.

How can people get tickets to the Republican convention?

Most tickets for the Dallas convention will be distributed through state Republican parties, but a limited number of free tickets will also be available to the general public. Those interested can register online.

How could the Texas Senate race affect control of Congress?

One of the important races Gruters referenced is Texas' U.S. Senate contest, where Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Polls have shown a tight race.

Democrats need to flip four Senate seats, while retaining all of their seats on the ballot, to regain control of the upper chamber.

Democrats see Paxton as a vulnerable candidate due to his past controversies including corruption allegations, unexplained wealth and multiple extramarital affairs that have led to a divorce with his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton. Still, Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas this century, and some of Talarico's previous statements on cultural issues may put him at odds with a conservative-leaning electorate.

How are Democrats responding to the Republican convention in Dallas?

The national Democratic Party considered holding a midterm convention of their own, but ultimately decided against it.

In Dallas, Democrats are instead planning counterprogramming around the Republican gathering.

Dallas County Democratic Party chairman Kardal Coleman told CBS News Texas last month that Democrats are planning counterprogramming.

"There will be demonstrations, large gatherings, and rallies for folks who participate in those events as well. So, there are a number of allied organizations that are coming together that are Texas-led initiatives that are demonstrations to let folks allow their voices to be heard, not just in Dallas County, but from around the state of Texas," he said.