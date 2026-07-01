"A Trumpapalooza:" RNC chairman says GOP midterm election in Dallas will highlight President Trump's record, predicts big Paxton win

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said the GOP's first-ever Midterm Convention, being held in Dallas, will feature President Trump's accomplishments and boost their candidates for the all-important November election.

In an interview with CBS News Texas on Wednesday morning, Gruters said, "We are so excited. It's going to be a Trumpapalooza. We're going to highlight all these amazing things that the President is doing, that the President is working on, all these ideas, policies, and people that are helping return America to greatness, and we're going to do it right there in Texas to help our candidates in the midterms moving forward."

The event will take place on Sept. 9 -10 at the American Airlines Center, where President Trump spoke during his first campaign 10 years ago.

Gruters said the midterm convention was President Trump's idea.

Mr. Trump announced it on his Truth Social account, saying, "It will be fantastic! It has never been done before and will be a truly Historic Event."

When asked why the event was being held in Texas, and specifically Dallas, Gruters said, "Dallas, Texas, is one of the President's favorite cities. It's right in the middle of everything, a lot of action going on, and a lot of important races going on in Texas."

One key race in Texas and nationally is the Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico, which is virtually a dead heat.

But Gruters predicted the Attorney General will win by a big margin.

"Texas is ruby red. We expect Ken Paxton to not only win but win by a substantial margin," Gruters said. "He won in Texas before statewide. He won his primary by several hundred thousand votes. We have full faith and confidence in him and his campaign. Texas is a Republican state. It's not going blue."

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Kendall Scudder, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, questioned why Republicans are holding their midterm conventions here in the Lone Star State, given the other hotly contested Senate races.

"They must be real scared, huh," Scudder said. "Think about this, Jack. They could have gone anywhere in this country. There's all kinds of really raucous races. Iowa. Maine. Alaska. We see fights that are happening right now in Georgia. But they chose Texas. I think that should tell you something about their internal polling."

Meanwhile, Gruters said he was excited about the Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which struck limits on how closely the national parties and campaign committees could work with individual candidates.

"Now, we'll be able to have direct coordination," Gruters said. "We'll be able to collaborate with those candidates in the House and Senate, including Ken Paxton. We have the most cash on hand in the history of the party, three months running here at the RNC. I think we're sitting on about $127 million."

Gruters said they have a big fundraising advantage over the DNC.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.

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