Midlothian police investigate allegations that a North Texas teacher abused a 7-year-old child with autism

Police in Midlothian have launched an investigation after a mother raised allegations that her 7-year-old child with autism was abused in a school classroom.

Getty

Child abuse allegations

Kristen Perez went to Facebook to share details and photos from what she described as an "incident involving my son" at Delores McClatchey Elementary.

In her post, Perez says that throughout a 40-minute video, she could see her son was shoved to the ground to pick up cleaning items, sprayed with a cleaning bottle, restrained with the teacher's knees, and squeezed so tightly that bruises were left across his chest.

Police, district probe abuse claims

Midlothian ISD said it is working with police and Child Protective Services as part of the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of every student in our care is our highest priority," the district said in a statement on Facebook. "We are actively and thoroughly investigating this situation as part of our standard protocol."

Staff placed on leave

Two staff members who were in the classroom have been put on administrative leave.

"We hold our staff to the highest expectations for how they care and support our students and families through interactions in all educational settings," the district said.

The Ellis County Children's Advocacy Center is also investigating, the district said.