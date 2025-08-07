Nearly 10 years later, Midlothian still seeks justice for Missy Bevers, fitness instructor murdered at church

Nearly a decade ago, Missy Bevers' life was taken. The person responsible has never been caught, but that hasn't stopped the community from pushing for answers. Ahead of what would have been her 55th birthday, the pursuit for justice continues.

"She was a good person," Renae Rodden said. "She was humble. She was dedicated to teaching people fitness and healthy eating habits to make a difference."

Friendship formed through weekly visits

Rodden met Bevers in 2015 when they were both working for a clothing company.

"She was one of the people who had the inventory, and so I went to her house every week for an entire year," she said.

The friendship grew quickly, but a year later, the unthinkable occurred.

Missy Bevers

Surveillance shows suspect in tactical gear

Surveillance video captured Bevers preparing to host an early morning boot camp class at Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian when someone dressed in tactical gear entered the building.

"She's not aware that they're there," Rodden said. "She met with them and within minutes, she's brutally murdered."

The circumstances surrounding Bevers' death have remained a mystery.

Community tip drive held Saturday

This Saturday, she would have turned 55. To honor her life, a community tip drive was held at Kimmel Park.

Organizers have put up signs in the neighborhood and say the event is about keeping Bevers' story alive and maintaining pressure on the case.

"It's very frustrating to know that it hasn't been solved," Rodden said.

Police say new leads emerging

Midlothian police say new leads are continuing to come in, both locally and from out of town. They say the tips "look promising," but cannot go into further detail.