Midland vigil draws community after shooting that killed one, injured 10

About 100 people gathered Friday night at Centennial Park for a vigil honoring the victims of a mass shooting that left one man dead and 10 others injured earlier in the day.

The vigil, which ended around 8 p.m., brought Midland residents together to mourn the victims.

Officials said 62-year-old Ed Scott was the sole person killed. At least 10 others were injured, and four remained hospitalized Friday night.

"I heard that the guy was just barricaded in the mobile home parks and he was shooting towards civilians," said Mary Ortega. "He was randomly shooting people that were driving by."

Police said officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 8 a.m. When they arrived, the suspect – 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal – was firing at officers and bystanders before barricading himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic.

Residents express grief and compassion

"I don't know them, but at least I can pray for them.. I can pray for the families, that's all we can do. You may not know them, but they're humans," said Midland resident Brianna Velarde.

Investigators said Mata Villarreal died during a standoff with police. No officers were injured. Officials said he was wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer after firing multiple shots at an officer during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.

"It's sad, it's heartbreaking, but it's a crazy world we live in," said John Yarbrough. "I mean, I guess they've been looking for this guy a couple of days now."

Despite the violence, residents said they remain confident the community will move forward.

Residents emphasize strength and resilience

"We got a strong community, we're just going to go forward, we're not going to let this defeat us in any way," said Rhonda Lacy. "One of the things we were praying for is that even the victims, the spirit of fear we want to cast that out."

Midland Mayor Lori Blong said the tragedy has shaken the community, but she believes resilience will help residents heal. She did not provide new information about the victims or the suspect.

Investigation continues under state authorities

The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation.