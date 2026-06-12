Community gathers in Midland after shooting leaves one dead, 10 injured A few hours after a deadly shooting in Midland, about 100 residents gathered at Centennial Park for an emotional vigil to pray for the victims and support one another. Community members described the gathering as a way to process the day’s violence, offer comfort, and thank law enforcement for their swift response. Attendees joined in prayer, shared messages of unity, and emphasized the importance of standing together as the city begins to heal.