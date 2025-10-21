Michelin-starred taqueria closes Dallas pop-up early over quality concerns

The pop-up taqueria in Dallas for the Michelin-starred Mexico City taco shop is closing a week early, a spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed Tuesday.

El Califa de Leon, a Mexico City taqueria that touts a Michelin star, opened a pop-up restaurant last week in a vacant restaurant space across from SMU and quickly became the hottest dining destination in North Texas.

The restaurant's famed chef, Mario Hernandez, previously told CBS Texas that the Dallas crowds surpassed their expectations

El Califa de León cites quality, space and supply issues

But on Tuesday, the restaurant announced it is ending its collaboration with GrinGO, LLC after the restaurant's standards were not met. It also said that the few staff it brought in, including Mario Hernandez, the owner of El Califa de Leon's original location, have left.

El Califa de Leon, operating in the U.S. as Authentic Taco Holdings, LLC, said in a statement that a formal agreement was signed with GrinGO; however, "after multiple instances of non-compliance with the agreed conditions, including issues related to the promised space, quality, and raw materials, El Califa de León decided to withdraw from the program effective immediately."

Michelin star taco shop's brand integrity prompts immediate withdrawal

"Our brand is built on authenticity, quality, and respect for Mexican culinary heritage," Jose Andres Hernandez, the CEO of Authentic Taco Holdings, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the execution of this program did not meet the conditions we were guaranteed. To protect the reputation and integrity of El Califa de León, we have chosen to discontinue our participation."

Authentic Taco Holdings said that the restaurant did not have any control over the setup in Dallas, the supply chain or the customer experience, which resulted in their decision to end the pop-up early "to prevent further brand misrepresentation."

Owner thanks Dallas diners, promises future U.S. locations

"We're deeply grateful to everyone in Dallas who showed enthusiasm for our food," Mario Hernandez said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming guests soon at our new locations in the United States, where they can experience El Califa de León exactly as it's meant to be."

CBS Texas previously asked the owner if he would consider opening a permanent location in North Texas.

"Our idea is first to open a location in New York, Manhattan, maybe in April or March of next year," Mario Hernandez said. "Depending on the success in New York, that will depend on which cities are considered next, and a location closer to the border."

CBS News Texas has reached out to GrinGo for comment.