Michael Whitfield sentenced to life in prison for raping children

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas) - Michael Whitfield, 39, of Allen, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for raping two children.

"This case shows that one child's courage to tell a trusting adult can expose the sad but dark truth of how widespread a child predator's harm reaches, to additional victims and their family members," shared Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

Whitfield was close to his first victim's family. That girl was only four when he raped her. But she was courageous and told a family member about the abuse, who then reported it police. The victim was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed additional details.

Whitfield subsequently fled to Florida where he was arrested.

Allen Police Department Detective William Brewer investigated the case, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Through the investigation, an additional victim, who was 8 years old when Whitfield assaulted her was identified as well.

The jury returned a guilty verdict and assessed punishment at life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Judge Tom Nowak presided over the jury trial.