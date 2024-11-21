Mesquite's Citizens Fire Academy offers unique hands-on experience of firefighting

MESQUITE — Have you ever wondered what it's like to come face-to-face with scorching flames—or, rescue someone trapped in mangled metal?

A lucky few in the City of Mesquite get to experience it through the Citizens Fire Academy. It's an intensive nine-week class that gives regular people in the community hands-on firefighting experience. It's also a highly coveted program.

Mesquite Fire only reserves 16 spots; two are typically held for Mesquite FD spouses or family members, two for Mesquite ISD employees, and 12 spots for interested residents.

"It's just a great opportunity for people in the community, family members of our firefighters and people who are involved with the City of Mesquite to learn a little about what we do," Mesquite Fire Chief Keith Hopkins explained.

We caught up with this year's class before sunrise on a Saturday morning in early November. It was overcast and drizzling; there was a slight chill in the air. The anticipation and excitement were palpable as the CFA recruits suited up in their bunker gear.

On this day, the class was preparing for their final challenge: Burn Day; a first-hand experience with fighting a fire.

"We try to scale it for them, so it's not quite as intimidating as it can be for a recruit," Hopkins said. "But, they go through a lot of the same process that our new firefighters go through."

The class took turns, in groups of four, entering the building, flames overhead – all put their newly acquired skills to the test, under the watchful eyes of experienced Mesquite firefighters at the fire training facility in Garland.

"It's only feeding into that want of me wanting to become the first Hispanic female [firefighter] for the City of Mesquite," said Stephanie Plancarte

Plancarte was among the class of sixteen. This was more than an experience. This was an opportunity to launch her desire to pursue a career in firefighting.

"I think the more I heard people say why would you want to do that, it's super crazy and it's only for men, it only made me want to do it more," Plancarte explained. "Why not? Why can't it be something for women, why can't it be a Hispanic field? Why can't it be more than one type of person?"

"I want to be a trailblazer, I want to say I'm not going to be only the first, but I'm not going to be the last either," Plancarte added.

In addition to fighting flames inside a building, the class fought a fire outside, a controlled tanker fire.

"I already had respect for the firemen, but it gives me a lot more respect for them," class member JD Kline said.

Kline said the real-life experience was nothing like the scenes he's watched play out on the big screen.

"The way the fire moves, the way you have to move to put it out; it's nothing like the movies."

The Citizens Fire Academy is a funnel to the city's Fire Corps - a group of volunteers who support firefighters, providing them with snacks and drinks as they fight fires.

"What we do definitely provides an adrenaline rush and they get to experience that," Chief Hopkins said. "When you're sitting in fires and flames are rolling over your head, just a foot above your head, the heat is on top of you – it gives you a sense of excitement."

CFA is held every fall; registration begins in the summer. The application process is detailed and requires a background check.

For new class graduates Plancarte and Kline, it's an experience they'll never forget.

"I'm a single mom, so I want to create a world where my daughter can be like, wow – my mom did it, I can do it too."