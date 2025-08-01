Mesquite community leaders fight gun violence and promote healing after teen shootings

In the past week, two teenagers were killed in separate shootings in Mesquite, leaving the community shaken and grieving.

"It's caused a lot of pain for a lot of people, and now, community leaders are helping to bring change and healing," said Patricia Allen, founder of the nonprofit No More Violence.

Violence can happen anywhere

"Let me just say this, I live in Mesquite," Allen said. "I've been living in this area for 10 years, no problems, but the violence can happen anywhere. It doesn't matter."

Allen was referring to a shooting that happened last Monday off Rusk Drive. A 16-year-old was killed, and another teen was critically injured. Police are still investigating the circumstances.

Just days earlier, off Pecan Creek Drive, 16-year-old Brandon McGhee was shot and killed. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Police arrested a 15-year-old in that case.

A call to reject normalization of violence

"We should not get used to seeing someone who is losing their child," Allen said. "This is not normal. Violence is never the answer."

Allen shares this message often. Through No More Violence, she connects families impacted by gun violence to support, resources, and healing.

Currently, she is working with McGhee's family to plan a vigil and funeral. An online fundraiser is helping cover costs.

"I'm trying not to break down," she said. "I'm trying to talk to them and mentor to them, but it's very hard. I can say that. Sometimes there's no words."

Grief drives action for change

Raymond Reason, who lost his youngest son to gun violence in 2021, understands the pain.

"It's sad, and you know when this happens on the news, some people think that will never happen to me until it's them," he said. "To those parents that lose children, you can have 100 kids, but if you lose one and are left with 99, you still feel that loss."

That loss led Reason to dedicate his time to Allen's mission.

"It's very, very important to come together and try to get these guns off the street," he said.

Empowering youth to choose differently

"Some of our young people don't think about the consequences; they just do," Allen said.

No More Violence is working to change that.

"We pray that they make the right choices being in the midst of their friends, in their school system, and that they'll be able to understand what happens when you take matters into your own hands," Allen said.

Allen believes it takes a village to raise a child—and she's doing her part to build one.