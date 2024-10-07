Watch CBS News
Poteet High School in Mesquite ISD delayed Monday over nearby shooting

By Steven Rosenbaum

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a police officer Monday morning. It is not yet clear if the police officer was shot at, fired at someone else, or both.

The shooting happened on Poteet Drive near North Galloway Avenue and Mesquite ISD's Poteet High School. According to Mesquite PD, the shooting was not related to the school but the campus will have a delayed start out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

