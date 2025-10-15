Mesquite mother of five fatally shot; police identify suspect

Over the weekend, a mother of five was found dead inside her house in Mesquite. Police say the victim is 42-year-old Keisha Hillard.

On Wednesday, police identified 42-year-old Christopher Whitt as the suspect. They say the two had been in a long-term relationship and share children.

Family requested welfare check

Keisha's family says they got a call indicating she was in danger. That's when they decided to call police and ask for a welfare check.

On Sunday, around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Avis Circle and found Hillard dead inside with a gunshot wound.

Mother speaks about daughter's death

"What possessed you to think that you have the right to take a life, regardless of the situation? You walk away… I really don't know what's going to happen or how are we going to make it through, because it's going to be tough and it's going to be tough for her kids," said Donna Hilliard, mother of Keisha.

Hillard remembered as devoted mom

Hilliard leaves behind five children, her youngest just six months old.

"Keisha is a fun person. She's outgoing. She loved kids. She a great mom. I mean, excellent mom. She makes sure that they're taken care of," said Donna.

Family concerned for children's future

Her family is now left with many unanswered questions and worries about how this will affect the children.

"It doesn't seem real at all… Even just the kids to wrap their heads around her. And being young is going to be devastating in their life. So, they're going to need comfort."

Police seek public's help

Police are trying to locate Whitt and are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 469-819-1680, 1-877-926-8332, or visit www.usdoj.gov/marshals.