Mesquite man arrested after fleeing police and striking bicyclist, authorities say

A Mesquite man accused of striking a bicyclist while fleeing authorities after a domestic disturbance has been arrested and faces multiple charges, police said Saturday.

Justin Bernard Johnson, 33, is charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, assault – continuous violence against the family, and tampering with evidence, according to the Garland Police Department.

Justin Bernard Johnson, 33 Garland Police Department

Authorities responded around 9 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Bay Island Drive after receiving a 911 call reporting that Johnson had physically assaulted the caller, officials said.

As officers attempted to stop him on Interstate 30, Johnson allegedly discarded drugs before speeding away, police said. During the chase, he struck a bicyclist, who was thrown onto the top of his vehicle.

The bicyclist later fell onto the roadway before Johnson crashed into two stopped vehicles at a traffic light, according to authorities. He then fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away.

The bicyclist and the driver of one of the stopped vehicles were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators also learned Johnson had an active parole violation warrant issued by the Austin Parole Board, officials said.

The case remains under investigation.