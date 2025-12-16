Mesquite ISD announces $24 million budget cuts, including staff layoffs, for 2026–27 school year

The Mesquite Independent School District announced on Tuesday that it will cut $24 million from the 2026-27 school year budget, including staff layoffs, to address declining enrollment and rising costs.

The district said the budget cuts and layoffs will stabilize its finances, ensure long-term stability and address a "growing gap between enrollment, staffing and available revenue."

"Like many school districts across Texas, we are facing financial pressures driven by declining enrollment, rising operational costs, and state funding that has not kept pace with inflation," Superintendent Dr. Ángel Rivera said. "These steps allow us to move forward in a responsible and sustainable way."

Student enrollment has dropped in recent years due to lower birth rates and more school choice options, while rising costs for salaries, insurance, utilities, and supplies strain budgets, Mesquite ISD said, adding that staffing accounts for roughly 85% of the district's operating expenses.

District leaders said some roles will be eliminated and that they recognize the impact that will have. In a statement, the district pledged clear communication and support for those affected.

"All term-contract employees will have a position for the 2026–27 school year, the district said, while at-will employees in discontinued roles will be encouraged to apply for other openings within the district," a statement from the district reads.

"These are difficult decisions, and we don't take their impact lightly, but every step we're taking is focused on protecting students, learning, and the future of our district," Rivera said.

Rivera said that the plan was created with input from staff, a strategic budget committee, and external financial studies.

Historically, Mesquite ISD said, its employees leaving exceed the number of positions being eliminated.