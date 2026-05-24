How to stay safe on North Texas waters this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer boating season. That means more traffic on the water, new first-time operators, and extra swimmers joining in on the fun across Texas. All of these can increase the danger of accidents and deaths.

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, in 2025, 58 people died in open water drownings, meaning they weren't associated with any kind of boating activity. 50 people died in boating incidents, and in 84% of those, the victim was not wearing a lifejacket. That's a 108% increase from the previous year.

Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie is a popular boating location, and lots of people enjoyed the water and beautiful scenery on Sunday.

Game Warden Captain Joseph Quintero wants you to use caution when you're out on the water for Memorial Day weekend and throughout the entire summer.

"One of the biggest tips we can give people who are going to be on the water this Memorial Day weekend with their family is to make sure that they have plenty of lifejackets on board for everybody on the vessel," Quintero said.

Kids under 13 years of age are required to wear a lifejacket at all times.

"Number two is understanding your limitations and if you don't swim very well, you shouldn't be jumping in the water without a life jacket," Quintero said.

You're encouraged to keep a throwable device, such as a ring buoy, and two other things on board.

"The third thing is you need to have a fire extinguisher on board, and the fourth thing is you need to have a sound producing device, such as a whistle or a horn or something that you can get somebody's attention with," Quintero said.

Additionally, you should check the weather forecast and never drink alcohol while operating a boat.

"It is the same penalties as though you were driving a car intoxicated," Quintero said. "Texas Game Wardens will be out there, and if they find that you are intoxicated while you're operating a boat, you will go to jail."

Another tip if you're out boating is be aware of your surroundings, including other boaters and swimmers. People who are swimming should also take precautions.

"Make sure you're looking out for other boats out there and stay close to the shore. Don't swim out past what you're capable of doing, and if you think you can't swim very well, or you're not too sure of yourself, wear a life jacket when you're out there swimming," Quintero said.

Texas Game Wardens will be out this weekend patrolling the water and making sure everyone is following the law.