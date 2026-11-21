A medical ethicist says efforts by Baylor University Medical Center to delay organ transplant surgery on a brain-dead woman aren't likely to succeed even with requests by the family.

Dr. Merrill Matthews, who was part of a medical ethics advisory team for UT Southwestern, says the federal Uniform Anatomical Gift Act as well as Texas law would prevent the hospital from letting the woman die before her organs could be donated.

The woman, 38-year-old Emanise Timothee, was declared dead by established neurological criteria on Nov. 17, according to a lawsuit filed by a North Texas transplant agency, Gift of Life Alliance.

Lawsuit says state law must be honored

The suit, filed Thursday in Dallas County, says Ms. Timothee became a registered organ donor in New York state in 2016, and that state law does not allow the family to change her wishes.

"The decision deserves to be honored and respected," the agency said in a statement.

Baylor said it could not comment, citing the lawsuit.

Clock is ticking

Matthews said timing is critical for the transplant agency.

"The longer they wait, the more the organs deteriorate, and the less liable they are to be able to transplant them," Matthews said. "So you'd want this … if this is going to happen, you want it done sooner versus later."

In the meantime, the hospital, the woman and her family, are having to wait, Matthews said.

"I suspect there's going to be pressure to try to get a judge to rule on this fairly quickly so that some kind of action can be taken, because if you wait too long, you won't be able to have access to the organs, and so there's so many people on the organ donor list."