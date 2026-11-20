A North Texas transplant agency has sued Baylor Scott & White, asking the hospital to keep a 38-year-old New York state woman on ventilator support after she was declared brain-dead earlier this week.

Gift of Life Alliance, formerly known as Southwest Transplant Alliance, made the request for an emergency temporary restraining order in Dallas County Court on Thursday after family members told hospital officials they opposed organ donation, and Baylor told the agency they wouldn't allow organ donation to proceed without a court order.

The suit asks the hospital to guarantee ventilator support to Emanise Timothee, who made a decision to become an organ donor in Buffalo, New York, in 2016. She was declared dead by established medical neurological criteria at 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, according to the lawsuit.

Baylor University Medical Center

Texas law requires hospitals to assist in organ donations even if family members oppose it, the suit says.

"Emanise Timothee … made a legally binding anatomical gift of her organs, eyes, and tissues for transplantation and research by enrolling in the New York State Donate Life Registry," the suit said, and according to the filing, the Texas Revised Uniform Anatomical Gift Act indicates "a person other than the donor is barred from making, amending, or revoking" that gift unless otherwise stated.

"The family's consent is not required, and its objection has no legal affect," the suit said. "Each hour of delay threatens the medical sustainability of organs that could save the lives of multiple patients waiting for transplant."

Timothee authorized the donation of her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, intestines, pancreas, skin, blood vessels, bone and connective tissue, corneas, and eyes, for the purposes of transplant and research, the suit said.

In a statement Friday evening, Gift of Life Alliance said it sought the court order "to uphold the legally binding wishes of a deceased individual who, while living, made the selfless decision to register as an organ donor."

"The donor registry is legally binding and represents an individual's documented decision to give the gift of life at their death," the agency said. "That decision deserves to be honored and respected. Our responsibility is to advocate for the expressed wishes of registered donors while ensuring the donation process is handled with the utmost respect, compassion, and care. We recognize the sensitivity of this situation and remain committed to working respectfully with all parties involved. Because this is an active legal matter, we cannot comment further on the specifics of the case. "

CBS News Texas reached out to Baylor Scott & White for comment, but had not heard back as of Friday evening.

Court records show Ms. Timothee lived in Buffalo, New York, at the time of her registry. Efforts to reach her family were not successful Friday night.