Meat processing truck spill causes chain reaction crash on Fort Worth highway, police say

A spill from a meat processing truck caused a multi-vehicle crash that closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 183 for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Assignment editors for CBS News Texas heard scanner traffic around 8 p.m. Tuesday indicating that police were responding to a chain reaction crash that may have been caused by meat on the freeway.

While police initially said they could not confirm the initial cause of the crash, as the accident investigation progressed, investigators confirmed that a meat processing truck lost its load while traveling along the eastbound lanes of HWY 183.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said the truck contained non-living cow parts that spilled, causing the multi-vehicle crash.

A bystander captured video of the meat debris littering the highway while commenting on its rancid smell.

Transportation officials were called to secure the area and chemically wash down the affected highway areas.

A Fort Worth PD lieutenant confirmed the roadways were back open before 4 a.m. No major injuries were reported.