Measles exposure at Great Wolf Lodge and Grapevine Mills Mall in North Texas prompts health warning

An individual who visited two North Texas venues in late March tested positive for measles and was contagious during their visits, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The person, who was in Grapevine between March 28 and March 30, exposed others while at the Great Wolf Lodge and Grapevine Mills Mall, TCPH said in a news release Friday.

They were at:

Great Wolf Lodge (100 Great Wolf Dr.) from early morning on Friday, March 28, through the evening of Sunday, March 30.

(100 Great Wolf Dr.) from early morning on Friday, March 28, through the evening of Sunday, March 30. Grapevine Mills Mall (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy) on Saturday, March 29, "walking around the mall and eating at the food court," the department said.

Monitoring situation

According to TCPH, the department is monitoring the situation with the Texas Department of State Health Services Regional Office, noting that measles is "highly contagious, spread via air or contaminated surfaces, and can lead to serious health complications."

"Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area," TCPH said.

Could be at risk

The department said anyone who was at either location during the individual's visit and hadn't been vaccinated could be at risk.

Unvaccinated and pregnant individuals or those who are immunocompromised should contact their health care provider immediately to discuss potential exposure.

Those at the venues between March 28 and 30 should monitor for measles symptoms through April 20.

A growing number of cases in the U.S.

Just over three months into 2025, the United States has recorded the highest number of measles cases in a single year since the 2019 outbreak, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of infections have been reported in a West Texas outbreak, which has resulted in the death of a child.

In Texas alone, the number of cases has exceeded 480 and continues to rise. Nationwide, cases have surpassed 600, with infections confirmed in 21 states.

What should you look for?

Symptoms, according to TCPH, include:

Fever of 101°F (38.3°C) or higher

Cough, runny nose, or conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Followed by a red, blotchy rash starting at the hairline/scalp and behind the ears, then progressing down the body

If symptoms develop:

Stay home and away from others.

Contact your health care provider for guidance.

Call before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent possible exposure to others.