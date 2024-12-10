Victims identified in deadly Dallas crash that left McLaren sports car split in half

Two people are dead and a third was hospitalized after a Monday afternoon crash that involved a luxury sports car.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. on Monday in the 8500 block of Abrams Road in Dallas.

There were two vehicles involved, according to Dallas police, including a McLaren supercar.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene on Monday, which showed a sedan with damage to the front end and the McLaren split in half.

CBS News Texas

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, one of the vehicles struck a tree, killing both passengers inside. DFR said they were inaccessible and required heavy rescue response.

The two people who died have been identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as Robert Rocha, 31, and Cristobal Flores, 29.

One person from the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. Officials didn't disclose which vehicle Rocha and Flores were in.

It is unknown what caused or led up to the crash.

McLaren sport cars are known for how fast they are – the fastest model can reach up to 186 mph in just 12.8 seconds, according to the company. A 2020 McLaren 570S, which appears to be the model involved in the crash, has a price tag starting at $195,000, according to Car and Driver.