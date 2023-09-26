Watch CBS News
McKinney police seeking help locating driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run

By Raegan Scharfetter

CBS Texas

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — McKinney police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22, police received reports that a pedestrian was struck on the southbound frontage road of Sam Rayburn Tollway.

When officers responded, they found the pedestrian but no vehicle. Police said the pedestrian did not survive the crash nor have they been identified at this time.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved is possibly a 2012 to 2016 Honda Civic with significant damage to the front and driver's side, including a missing front driver-side fender well.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-3480.

