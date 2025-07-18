McKinney breaks ground on $79 million passenger terminal amid neighborhood concerns

The City of McKinney has broken ground on a $79 million passenger terminal at McKinney National Airport, moving closer to offering commercial air service to residents in Collin County. The terminal is expected to open as early as late next year and could serve up to 200,000 passengers annually.

City officials say the project is a bold step toward meeting the region's growing transportation needs.

"It's a bold investment in North Texas," said McKinney Mayor Bill Cox. "The growth demands smart, strategic investment."

A vision years in the making

The 46,000-square-foot terminal is part of a long-standing vision to bring commercial passenger service to the area. Despite years of neighborhood resistance, failed referendums, and ongoing lawsuits, city leaders remain committed to the project.

Former McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the terminal will offer more than just convenience.

"It won't just be about travel," Fuller said. "It will be about reunions, new beginnings."

Nearby residents raise concerns

Not everyone shares the excitement. In Fairview's Heritage Ranch neighborhood, located just a mile and a half from the runway, residents say the airport is already disrupting their lives.

"It's very annoying. It really is," said Landra Dobbs, who lives near the airport. "The noise factor is just continual. We can hear them through the walls in the house."

Dobbs said the noise from small planes and corporate jets often makes it impossible to enjoy time on her back patio.

Other residents, like Ben Brown, worry about more than just noise. He cited past crashes and emergency landings on nearby private properties and expressed concern about declining property values.

"They're flying bigger planes. They're going to be flying more frequently," Brown said. "We're going to suffer from the environmental noise and the environmental pollution from the airplanes. But we're also going to suffer from the loss."

City touts convenience, but not for all

City officials tout the convenience of being able to fly around the country from an airport so close to home. But for those living directly in the path of the runway, the proximity is a problem—too close for comfort, they say.