McKinney man sentenced to life in prison for killing victim during planned afternoon armed robbery

Collin County prosecutors say a McKinney man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing someone during an armed robbery more than two years ago.

District Attorney Greg Willis announced the sentencing of 26-year-old Donte Murry on Tuesday morning. Murray was found guilty of capital murder by a jury, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Donte Murry Collin County District Attorney's Office

Willis said the robbery unfolded around 2 p.m. on April 28, 2024. McKinney Police responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood, according to Willis, and that witnesses saw Murry approach a vehicle parked on the street. Willis said Murry reportedly argued with the victim before firing multiple shots, then returned to rummage through the car and took things out of it before running away.

Willis said officers found the victim inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. Crime scene investigators found a .45 caliber shell casing inside, which Willis said matched a gun that was found later in Murry's backpack. Willis also said investigators determined Murry and the victim exchanged gunfire during a planned drug deal that turned into an armed robbery.

Officers, according to Willis, followed muddy footprints to a nearby residence where McKinney SWAT was able to find Murry and handle a search warrant. Once inside, Willis said officers recovered Murry's gun, along with the victim's stolen gun and marijuana that had been taken from the victim's vehicle. Willis said Murry repeatedly lied to a detective in a recorded interview before admitting that he was meeting for a drug deal, but intended to rob the victim.

"This defendant planned an armed robbery, murdered the victim, and then tried to cover it up with lies," Willis said in a statement. "A Collin County jury saw through it all and held him fully accountable. Thanks to strong police work and effective prosecution, he will never threaten our community again."