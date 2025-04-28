Watch CBS News
May 3 election: North Texas offices and initiatives on the ballot

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Last day for early voting in the May 3 election is April 29
Last day for early voting in the May 3 election is April 29 00:21

Many counties and cities in the Lone Star State hold elections in May of odd-numbered years. On May 3, North Texans will cast their votes for local leaders and initiatives.

Early voting 

Early voting ends April 29; hours vary by location.

  • For Tarrant County, early voting hours can be found here
  • For Collin County, early voting hours can be found here.
  • For Dallas County, early voting hours can be found here.
  • For Denton County, early voting hours can be found here.

You can also visit My Voter Portal (texas.gov) on the Texas Secretary of State's website to learn of early voting locations in your county. The site allows you to enter your name, county, date of birth and ZIP code to look up your registration information and find your nearest polling location. 

Where to vote on May 3

On Saturday, May 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m. with proper identification, you are allowed to vote.

Where to vote in Collin County

Where to vote in Dallas County

Where to vote in Denton County

Where to vote in Tarrant County

Acceptable forms of photo ID

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety 
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph
  • United States Passport

What's on the ballot?

Collin County sample ballot

Dallas County ballot information

Denton County Joint General and Special Election

Tarrant County sample ballot

Notable races and initiatives 

Tarrant County 

Fort Worth Mayor 

Arlington  

  • Proposition A: $136.9 million for streets 
  • Proposition B: $48.9 million for public safety 
  • Proposition C: $9 million for parks and recreation
  • Proposition D: $3 million for city buildings
  • Proposition E: $2 million for libraries 

Collin County 

Plano Mayor 

Plano Propositions

  • Proposition A: $316 million for streets 
  • Proposition B: $155 million for police headquarters
  • Proposition C: $51 million for the police training center 
  • Proposition D: $37 million for public safety facilities 
  • Proposition E: $45 million for the fleet operations center 
  • Proposition F: $1.87 million for library improvements 
  • Proposition G: $40.8 million for parks and recreation

Celina ISD 

  • Proposition A: $2 billion for school facilities and land 
  • Proposition B: $20 million for technology 

McKinney Mayor 

Dallas County 

Garland 

  • Proposition A: $230 million for streets 
  • Proposition B: $75 million for economic development 
  • Proposition C: $25 million for cultural arts 
  • Proposition D:  $30 million for parks and recreation

Mesquite ISD 

  • Proposition A: $578 million for schools and classrooms 
  • Proposition B: $21 million for technology 

Denton County 

Denton City Council 

  • Proposition A: Shall the City Charter be amended to replace all instances of gendered language with non-gendered language?
  • Proposition B: Shall the City Charter be amended to resolve conflicts with state law and modify vague or unclear language?
  • Proposition C: Shall the term of the Municipal Judge be increased from two years to four years?
