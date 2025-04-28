May 3 election: North Texas offices and initiatives on the ballot

Last day for early voting in the May 3 election is April 29

Many counties and cities in the Lone Star State hold elections in May of odd-numbered years. On May 3, North Texans will cast their votes for local leaders and initiatives.

Early voting

Early voting ends April 29; hours vary by location.

For Tarrant County, early voting hours can be found here.

For Collin County, early voting hours can be found here.

For Dallas County, early voting hours can be found here.

For Denton County, early voting hours can be found here.

You can also visit My Voter Portal (texas.gov) on the Texas Secretary of State's website to learn of early voting locations in your county. The site allows you to enter your name, county, date of birth and ZIP code to look up your registration information and find your nearest polling location.

Where to vote on May 3

On Saturday, May 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m. with proper identification, you are allowed to vote.

Where to vote in Collin County

Where to vote in Dallas County

Where to vote in Denton County

Where to vote in Tarrant County

Acceptable forms of photo ID

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph

United States Passport

What's on the ballot?

Collin County sample ballot

Dallas County ballot information

Denton County Joint General and Special Election

Tarrant County sample ballot

Notable races and initiatives

Tarrant County

Fort Worth Mayor

Arlington

Proposition A: $136.9 million for streets

Proposition B: $48.9 million for public safety

Proposition C: $9 million for parks and recreation

Proposition D: $3 million for city buildings

Proposition E: $2 million for libraries

Collin County

Plano Mayor

Plano Propositions

Proposition A: $316 million for streets

Proposition B: $155 million for police headquarters

Proposition C: $51 million for the police training center

Proposition D: $37 million for public safety facilities

Proposition E: $45 million for the fleet operations center

Proposition F: $1.87 million for library improvements

Proposition G: $40.8 million for parks and recreation

Celina ISD

Proposition A: $2 billion for school facilities and land

Proposition B: $20 million for technology

McKinney Mayor

Dallas County

Garland

Proposition A: $230 million for streets

Proposition B: $75 million for economic development

Proposition C: $25 million for cultural arts

Proposition D: $30 million for parks and recreation

Mesquite ISD

Proposition A: $578 million for schools and classrooms

Proposition B: $21 million for technology

Denton County



Denton City Council

Proposition A: Shall the City Charter be amended to replace all instances of gendered language with non-gendered language?

Proposition B: Shall the City Charter be amended to resolve conflicts with state law and modify vague or unclear language?

Proposition C: Shall the term of the Municipal Judge be increased from two years to four years?