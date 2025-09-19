County singer Max McNown to headline Cowtown Ball in Fort Worth

One in two men and one in three women in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. In Texas, nearly 140,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 44,000 die from the disease.

Next month, a benefit concert in Fort Worth aims to change that.

Country music artist Max McNown will headline the American Cancer Society's Cowtown Ball at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall on Sept. 26. CBS News Texas is a proud sponsor of the event.

"I really do love Texas crowds, and I'm just really excited to be back," McNown said.

Music with a mission

McNown, who released his debut single in 2023, says his goal is to use music to unite people—especially those who may disagree on other things.

"Just for one night, fill it with love and companionship," he said.

Proceeds from the Cowtown Ball will benefit cancer research, patient support, and advocacy efforts led by the American Cancer Society in North Texas.

Local research and patient care

Jim Brown, vice president of the American Cancer Society North Texas, said the organization is currently funding $11 million in cancer research locally. It also provides direct support to patients through a 24/7 helpline, transportation and lodging grants, and free stays at the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge.

The Hope Lodge includes a cafeteria, kitchen, and more than four dozen rooms—all free to patients and families.

"We do have people from all over the world, as North Texas is a center for cancer innovation," Brown said.

Advocacy for access and equity

The third pillar of the organization's work is advocacy, including efforts to make cancer care more accessible and affordable through legislative change.

"We work with local, legislative officials as well as those on the state and the national level," Brown said.

A personal connection to cancer

For McNown, this isn't just another performance—it's deeply personal.

His brother Brock was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and endured five years of treatment, including multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The drugs really rocked his immune system and physical appearance. He lost all of his hair. He gained a lot of weight," McNown said.

Today, Brock is in remission and serves as Max's road manager.

"Our relationship is stronger and closer than it has ever been in my entire life," McNown said.

Hope through harmony

McNown hopes to share his brother's story of survival and bring the community together to fight cancer.

"Music is a very powerful thing, and it can bring hope. I hope that it brings hope to everybody there."