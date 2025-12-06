Mavericks top Rockets 122-109 behind Anthony Davis' 29 points

DALLAS (AP) – Anthony Davis scored 29 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 122-109 on Saturday night, bouncing back from a blowout loss at defending champion Oklahoma City.

Davis went 14 of 19 from the field a night after making just one of nine shots and scoring two points in 24 minutes against the Thunder – the fewest points of his career when playing at least 20 minutes.

Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including 20 in the first half, but sat out the fourth quarter after Dallas outscored Houston 37-20 in the third to build a 21-point lead. The game was tied at halftime.

Cooper Flagg added 19 points, including a highlight transition bounce pass to Ryan Nembhard for a basket. Brandon Williams scored 20 off the bench, while Nembhard finished with 11 points and seven assists in his sixth consecutive start.

P.J. Washington, returning after missing four games with a right ankle injury, had 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Naji Marshall scored 15, hitting a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.

Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston with 22 points, and Aaron Holiday added 19. The Rockets were without forward Alperen Sengun for both games of the back-to-back due to illness.

Davis was 6 of 7 in the third quarter, when the Mavericks shot 73% (16 of 22).

