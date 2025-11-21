Marshall's clutch 3, Flagg's career night lift Mavericks over Pelicans 118-115

DALLAS (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored a career-high 29 points, and Naji Marshall hit the go-ahead 3-pointer against his former team with 30.7 seconds left as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-115 on Friday night in NBA Cup play.

Marshall, who played four seasons with New Orleans before signing with Dallas in July 2024, put the Mavericks ahead 116-115.

The Pelicans missed three 3-pointers in the closing seconds, the last attempt from rookie center Derik Queen with four seconds left after Dallas' Max Christie made two free throws with 10.9 seconds remaining. The Mavericks' P.J. Washington Jr. grabbed the rebound amid a crowd on the baseline, and the teams scuffled after the final buzzer.

Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, went 12 of 19 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists after sitting out his first NBA game Wednesday night.

Washington had 24 points, tying a season high with five 3-pointers, and Christie scored 23, matching a career best with five 3s. The Mavericks improved to 5-12 overall, winning two of their last three home games after starting 2-7 at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 1-2 in NBA Cup play.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 25 points. The Pelicans have lost eight straight to fall to 2-14 and are 0-4 under interim coach James Borrego.

Zion Williamson scored 22 points in his second game back after missing eight with a strained left hamstring. Jeremiah Fears added 21, and Queen finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.

Dallas' Brandon Williams tied a career high with 12 assists.

