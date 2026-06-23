New era begins in Dallas as Mavericks enter draft night with Dusty May, new front office leadership

Change has arrived for the Dallas Mavericks.

Days before the 2026 NBA Draft, the franchise officially opened a new chapter by hiring former Michigan national championship coach Dusty May as its next head coach. The move continues the Mavericks' organizational overhaul under recently hired basketball operations leadership, signaling a fresh direction focused on player development and long‑term roster construction.

May comes to Dallas after leading Michigan to its first national title since 1989, a run that quickly elevated him into the upper tier of college coaches.

Now, the 49‑year‑old shifts his attention to an NBA roster headlined by rising star Cooper Flagg and a Mavericks team eager to return to championship contention.

His first major opportunity to shape that future arrives Tuesday night at the NBA Draft.

Dallas holds three selections: the No. 9 and No. 30 picks in the first round and the No. 48 pick in the second round.

With the Mavericks not projected to control their own first‑round pick again until 2031, this year's draft represents a critical chance to add young talent around Flagg.