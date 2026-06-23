Mavericks launch new era, selecting Morez Johnson Jr. of Michigan with No. 9 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks opened a new era on a pivotal draft night Tuesday, selecting Morez Johnson Jr. of Michigan with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft – the first major move under new head coach Dusty May and a restructured front office.

Johnson started all 40 games for Michigan last season, emerging as a breakout sophomore after starting just eight games as a freshman at Illinois, and capped his rise with a double‑double in the national title game under May. He was the 2023-24 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Mavericks also hold the No. 30 pick later Tuesday and No. 48 on Wednesday, giving the franchise a critical chance to add young talent around rising superstar Cooper Flagg.

With Dallas not expected to control its own first‑round pick again until 2031, this year's draft carries added weight for the new regime.

Leadership overhaul shapes direction

Morez Johnson Jr. Getty Images

Shortly before draft day, the team hired May, the former Michigan national championship coach, to lead the squad, continuing an organizational overhaul under recently installed front‑office leadership. The shift signals a fresh direction centered on player development and long‑term roster construction.

May comes to Dallas after guiding Michigan to its first national title since 1989, a run that vaulted him into the upper tier of college coaches. Now, the 49‑year‑old turns his attention to an NBA roster headlined by Flagg and a Mavericks team eager to return to championship contention.

Draft coverage continues on Wednesday

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as the draft continues.