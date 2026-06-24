Mavericks add Tobi Lawal of Virginia Tech with the No. 48 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

A day after landing a former Michigan star and trading for a rising guard from Spain, the Dallas Mavericks selected Tobi Lawal, a forward from Virginia Tech, with the No. 48 pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Tobi Lawal Virginia Tech

Lawal is a 6‑foot‑8, 215‑pound London native whose elite athleticism, rebounding, and rim protection stand out, though his offense is still raw. A late‑bloomer with major physical tools, he projects as an energetic developmental piece rather than a polished scorer.

The pick follows a busy Day 1 in which Dallas chose Michigan standout Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 9, reuniting him with new Mavericks head coach Dusty May after the pair helped deliver the Wolverines' first national title since 1989.

Johnson started all 40 games last season, blossoming into a breakout sophomore after a limited freshman year at Illinois, and capped his rise with a double‑double in the championship game. He was the 2023-24 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Later in the first round, the Mavericks drafted Arizona forward Koa Peat at No. 30 before packaging him with two second‑round picks to acquire No. 25 selection Sergio De Larrea from the New York Knicks. The Knicks subsequently moved Peat to the Phoenix Suns for three second‑rounders.

De Larrea, a 6‑foot‑6, 20‑year‑old Spanish guard, is regarded as one of Europe's most polished young playmakers. Developed through Valencia Basket's system, he built a reputation for size, vision, and efficient shooting while rising through the ACB and EuroLeague ranks.

Leadership overhaul shapes direction

The draft comes amid a broader organizational reset. Days before the event, Dallas hired May – fresh off Michigan's national championship run – to lead a franchise undergoing a front‑office overhaul and shifting toward long‑term roster construction.

The 49‑year‑old inherits a roster headlined by Flagg and a franchise eager to return to championship contention under a more development‑driven approach.