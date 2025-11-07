Psychologist urges honest conversation around suicide in the wake of Marshawn Kneeland's death

The death of Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland by suicide is a tragedy and reminder that mental health struggles do not discriminate.

Even for athletes or celebrities, suicide continues to claim lives, regardless of fame or success.

"It doesn't matter how rich, or famous, or talented you are," said Dr. Jaya Matthews, psychologist and founder of Wellness 360 in Dallas. "Mental illness kills."

In the wake of Kneeland's death, Matthews said she hopes the heartbreaking news encourages people to have an honest conversation about suicide, which is something many still avoid.

"We avoid it like the plague," she said. "We think almost by saying the word suicide that we're going to cause harm, but we're not. We have to ask the question."

According to the CDC, nearly 49,000 people died by suicide in 2023, one person every 11 minutes. When a public figure dies by suicide, it can often serve as a turning point for others struggling in silence, particularly men, Matthews said.

"Research does show that more men die by suicide," she said. "High pressure, high stakes, high demand."

While the NFL has taken steps in recent years to expand mental health resources for players, including on-site clinicians, Matthews said loved ones still play a vital role in recognizing the warning signs, such as hopelessness, giving away possessions or sudden isolation. A family member can also offer a sympathetic ear and try to connect them with help.

"It gives them a moment to say someone is paying attention," she said. "If you know someone with lethal drugs or guns, please put them away safely and securely, at a distance."

Matthews said she hopes Kneeland's death becomes a catalyst for awareness and prevention.

"Let this be a call to action," she said. "As we sit in this sort of collective grief that a young life was lost, let's make a commitment to checking in on one another and asking these questions about mental illness and mental health."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free help.