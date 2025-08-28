Former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira to run for Congress in Texas

Mark Teixeira, whose 14-year MLB career began with the Texas Rangers, announced Thursday he is running for Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

Teixeira will run as a Republican in the 21st Congressional District, which covers parts of the San Antonio and Austin suburbs and much of the Hill Country and cities like Fredericksburg and Kerrville.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement.

Teixeira made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers in the 2003 season. In his four full seasons in Arlington, Teixeira made one All-Star Game and earned two Gold Glove awards for his defensive prowess at first base. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2007, where he played parts of two seasons.

After a short stint with the Los Angeles Angels, Teixeira signed with the New York Yankees in 2009. He played the final 8 years of his career in The Bronx, which included a World Series title, two more All-Star games and three more Gold Glove awards.

From MLB career to Central Texas family life and politics

Teixeira moved back to Texas in 2021, according to his campaign, and lives in Central Texas with his wife and three children.

Teixeira has at least one opponent for the Republican nomination: Daniel Betts, who was the Republican nominee for Travis County district attorney in 2024, according to the Texas Tribune.

The incumbent in the 21st Congressional District, GOP Rep. Chip Roy, is not seeking re-election and is running in the Republican primary for Texas Attorney General.