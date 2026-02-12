Marin Cilic emerges as dark horse at Nexo Dallas Open

The field is narrowing down at the Nexo Dallas Open. Winners on Thursday will head to the quarterfinals.

Some hot young players are drawing most of the attention this week, but there is an old, at least by pro tennis standards, former major champion quietly moving through the tournament who won his match on Wednesday.

That player is 37-year-old Marin Cilic. He won the U.S Open in 2014 and is the only grand slam singles champion ever to play in the Nexo Dallas Open.

He's currently ranked 61st in the world and isn't even seeded for this tournament.

FRISCO, TX - FEBRUARY 10: Marin Cilic (CRO) celebrates a win during the Nexo Dallas Open on February 10, 2026 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At 6'6", Cilic has one of the most powerful serves in the history of pro tennis, but knee injuries have limited his success in recent years.

He just this week recorded his 600th career singles win, which is second only to Novak Djokovic among active players.

"Still that strong passion to see how far I can go, you know, every part of one's career is interesting," said Cilic. "I've had many of those great moments, and I'm still feeling that I can produce great tennis, and you never know what's coming behind the corner. And who knows what this season might bring."

Cilic may be a dark horse and an underdog coming into this tournament, but he is a real threat to win it as a former Grand Slam champion.