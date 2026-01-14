Top-ranked Americans, former Grand Slam winner highlight 2026 Nexo Dallas Open field

Organizers of the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open on Wednesday revealed most of the field for next month's tournament.

The 10 highest-ranked American men's tennis players in the world, including No. 7 Ben Shelton and No. 9 Taylor Fritz, have signed on to play. Two past Dallas Open champions, Tommy Paul and Riley Opelka, are also set to compete, as is the defending champion, Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Other big names include world No. 13 Casper Ruud of Norway, who has reached the finals of both the US Open and French Open in recent years, American Frances Tiafoe, and Croatian Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion.

SMU junior Trevor Svajda has accepted an invitation to compete in the tournament; Svajda was runner-up for the 2025 NCAA Singles Championship

"This year's player field reflects the continued growth of the Nexo Dallas Open and our place among the premier events on the ATP Tour," Peter Lebedevs, the tournament director of the Nexo Dallas Open, said in a statement. "With a strong mix of established stars, elite American talent and emerging players, fans can expect an outstanding week of world-class tennis."

The announcement of the tournament field came just one day after the Dallas Open named cryptocurrency management platform Nexo as its title sponsor.

The Nexo Dallas Open will take place from Feb. 7-15 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco for the second straight year. Before last year's tournament, the Dallas Open was upgraded to an ATP 500 event. The upgrade allows the tournament to attract better players to compete due to an increase in prize money and rankings points up for grabs.

CBS Texas is also a sponsor of the Nexo Dallas Open.