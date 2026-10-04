Driver hits Mansfield fire engine at crash scene along highway, department says

The Mansfield Fire Department said a driver slammed into one of its fire engines early Sunday morning while crews were working another crash on a North Texas highway.

Crews were out along State Highway 360 tending to the first accident when the department said the second crash unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Mansfield Fire said three crew members were inside the engine at the time, but were wearing their seat belts and were okay. The department said that the engine was intentionally positioned as a protective barrier as crews worked the original crash scene.

After the second crash, Mansfield Fire said the crew got out and began working to help the driver of the car that had slammed into the engine. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Roadway incidents are among the most dangerous environments for emergency responders. We understand that lane closures can be frustrating, but they are necessary to protect responders and the people they are helping," the department said in a Facebook post.

Mansfield Fire urged drivers to slow down when approaching emergency scenes and move over when safe to do so. Drivers were also asked to avoid distractions and follow directions from emergency personnel.