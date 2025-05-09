Manhunt for Kaufman County murder suspect intensifies as bounty hunters join search

KAUFMAN COUNTY — A manhunt that started on Monday for a Kaufman County murder suspect continues with authorities still searching.

The search is about justice for the murder victim's family, but it's about money for bounty hunters who are likely to be used in the effort to find Trevor McEuen.

Chasing bail jumpers daily

When the phone rings in John Rosa's office, it's often bad news. But he's used to it.

"We got people jump bail every day, yeah," Rosa said.

The longtime Dallas bounty hunter and owner of Act Quick Bail Bonds keeps a photo album of the hundreds, if not thousands, of people who, over 40-plus years, chose to go on the run rather than go to court.

"Are you the best in the game?" Rosa was asked.

"Well, some say I am, you know, others may say they are," he replied.

Tracking a high-stakes fugitive

Rosa's team of licensed bounty hunters, including Cornelius Buckley, is closely watching the search in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties for McEuen. The 32-year-old cut off his ankle monitor before his trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week.

"We told them that we would, you know, work the case," Rosa said.

Perils of bounty hunting

Rosa said the bail bond company that's on the hook for McEuen's bond of more than $2 million if he's not found within 10 months is considering their offer of 5 percent of the bond in return for the help.

Bounty hunting can be extremely dangerous, as shown in a video from a car dealership in Greenville eight years ago. That's when two bounty hunters were killed in a shootout, which also left the fugitive dead.

Following digital and paper trails

Rosa said much of his work is following digital or paper trails that can sometimes be harder if the fugitive has money and a plan.

Brian Maurice Fuller, who murdered a Dallas woman during a robbery outside a Dallas grocery store, jumped bail in 2010 and was on the run for two years before finally being captured.

"It depends on the individual. Most guys, you know, they'll jump and go sit on their mom's couch. But then you get the guys that are a little more complex," Rosa said.

Passion for the chase

Rosa stays busy in his Dallas office while waiting to find out if he will join the search for McEuen.

"Why? Well, the money for one. And, the passion of investigating and, you know, trying to, you know, I get a lot of feelings when we're able to catch the guy and cuff him and things like that," Rosa said.