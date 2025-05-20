Watch CBS News
Man trying to rescue his dog died after he was struck by a train in Fort Worth, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

A man trying to retrieve his dog has died after he was struck by a train in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Kelton Street and Avington Way, where a "train vs pedestrian" accident had been reported.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been accidentally hit by a train while trying to rescue his dog. MedStar said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Fort Worth PD said the dog has also died.

Police have not yet identified the man. 

