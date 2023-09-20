Man throws bike in front of cyclist causing crash, then assaults victim

MCKINNEY (CBSnewsTexas.com) - He reportedly threw his bike in the path of another cyclist who only minutes before has passed him on the trail, causing the victim to flip over his handlebar.

Contact police in McKinney if you recognize this man. McKinney Police Department

Now detectives with the McKinney Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an unprovoked assault on Aug. 26.

It was about 9:30 in the morning when the victim was riding his bike on the trails through Erwin Park. He told police that the suspect starting cursing at him after the victim rode by him.

The victim then sped up to distance himself from the man but as he continued to ride his bike, he saw the suspect standing to the left of the trail. That's when the suspect threw his black matte colored bike in front of the victim. Once on the ground, the victim told police the suspect assaulted him before taking off and hiding behind a car.

Police said the suspect then got back on his bike and left through the trails. He was wearing a helmet that had the letters "DMC" on it and black gloves with the word "FOX".

If you know who this is, please reach out to Detective Kevin Moore at (972) 547-2773 or kmoore@mckinneytexas.org.