Man survives after diner stabs him in the back at Taco Cabana

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

SOUTH FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A confrontation at Taco Cabana turned violent for a man who was stabbed twice in the back by another diner. 

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded to the Sept. 5 incident. 

South Division officers found the victim after he ran to the Jack in the Box Restaurant at 804 East Seminary after the attack. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition for treatment of life-threatening injuries

Police are searching for the suspect, who fled after the attack. 

First published on September 6, 2023 / 10:25 AM

