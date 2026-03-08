Man fatally shot by Denton police after charging officers with metal rod at pickleball court, officials say

A man was fatally shot by police Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening and charging at them at a Denton pickleball court, the Denton Police Department said.

Police were called to a pickleball court in the 1100 block of Riney Road for a man who appeared to be intoxicated.

Responding officers found a man on the north side of the court. According to the report, the man had climbed on top of a fence and was holding a metal rod. He allegedly told officers they would have to kill him and threatened them with the metal rod.

Denton police said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation; however, the man climbed down the fence and charged at officers with the metal rod in his hand.

Denton PD said one of the officers fired his Taser, hitting the man, but it was ineffective. Another officer shot the man several times with a firearm. The officers immediately rendered aid and medics took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Denton police said no officers were injured and the man has not yet been identified. In accordance with department policy, the officer who fired his firearm has been placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducts an administrative investigation. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.