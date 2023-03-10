Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Fort Worth Police Department now says a man officers shot on March 4, who claimed to have a weapon, was actually carrying a pepper spray gun.

The department released video of the shooting, showing the 29-year-old man (who survived) acting erratically.

Officers' interaction with him started at the intersection of Park Vista Blvd at Keller Haslet Road. They had received multiple 911 calls from witnesses detailing how the man was yelling in a field, walking in the street, stopping traffic, and was possibly in need of emergency help. One caller said the man was threatening him, saying, "You're under arrest" and that he was "Going to pull the trigger."

Footage shows repeated attempts by police to help the man were ignored as he kept walking away toward a daycare. Officers said it appeared he had a gun in his waistband.

"They feared he was armed with a gun," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a Facebook video post.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, FWPD Officers were involved in a shooting. Attached is a video with updated information about the shooting. As the investigation is ongoing, details are limited; however, this update is descriptive and meant to keep each of you informed.

When an officer tased the man, it didn't work.

That's when the man grabbed the pepper spray gun from his waistband. Fearing he was about to shoot, an officer fired their weapon first, according to Chief Noakes.

Officers provided medical aid to the man, and he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Noakes said investigators are still working to collect information about the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The completed investigation and all the evidence will be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.