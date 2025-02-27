Man receives life sentence for 2021 Fort Worth game room murder: "This is capital murder, make no mistake about it"

Four years after fatally shooting a Fort Worth game room clerk, rifling through his pockets, and stealing a bag of money with two accomplices, a man has been found guilty of capital murder.

The fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Arlington man occurred on March 4, 2021, at 5D Smoke Shop and Game Room on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department

Following the jury's verdict, 29-year-old Albert Gonzalez received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The fatal shooting of Mahmoud Ghanim, 37, of Arlington, occurred on March 4, 2021, at 5D Smoke Shop and Game Room on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth.

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez pulled out a firearm, pointed it at Ghanim, and shot him in the torso, killing him when Ghanim attempted to push the gun away.

Prosecutors said Renay Juan Moreno joined Gonzalez in the fatal robbery, going through Ghanim's pockets, stealing money and cell phones from patrons, and taking a bag of money from the game room.

Gonzalez and Moreno fled the scene in a vehicle driven by Suzann Meranda Aleman and then divided the stolen money at their hotel, prosecutors said.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Chase Payne and Tim Rodgers told jurors the life sentence was warranted.

"This is capital murder, make no mistake about it," Payne said.

"This defendant planned the robbery, prepared to commit murder, and carried it out," Rodgers said. "He came prepared and did exactly what he intended to do."

Moreno and Aleman still face charges of capital murder.