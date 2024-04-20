Man killed, suspect arrested in Plano domestic incident

PLANO – A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally shot during an apparent domestic incident late Friday at a residence in the 2300 block of Monticello Circle.

Officers responded to the scene about 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the Plano Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man and the suspect won't be released until notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the case continues, Plano police said.

